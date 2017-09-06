Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885200
Amount
$13,308.32
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Autra M. Calvin, et al.
928 Roanoke Rd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
176.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
176 
Lot Square Ft.
8800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 