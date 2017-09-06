Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 885201
- Amount
- $54,615.78
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Mohammad Z. Naser, et al.
3395 West 118th StreetCleveland Ohio 44111
