Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885201
Amount
$54,615.78
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Mohammad Z. Naser, et al.
3395 West 118th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
3675 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 