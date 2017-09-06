Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 29, 2017
Case Number
885202
Amount
$859.88
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Open Door Men's Ministry, Inc., et al.
2026 Washington Dr.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
