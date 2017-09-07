Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 15232
- Amount
- $1,252.81
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Lois J. Richmond, et al.
14708 Shaw Ave.East Cleveland Ohio 44112
