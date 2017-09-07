Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 30, 2017
Case Number
885294
Amount
$24,631,901.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Dof V. Reit Holdings, LLC
C. O. Torchlight Investors, Llc, 475 5th Ave.
New York, NY 10017

Plaintiff's Attorney

Scott Robert Lesser
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone P.L.
840 W. Long Lake Rd., Ste 150
Troy MI 48098

Defendant

Griffin Capital (Independence) Investors, LLC, et al.
1520 E. Grand Ave.
El Segundo California 90245
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GRIFFIN CAPITAL ( INDEPENDENCE 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-5A 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
350 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
TIF 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
64010 
Total Buildings
Acreage
38.82500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1691217 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 