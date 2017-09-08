Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
August 31, 2017
Case Number
885362
Amount
$112,539.08
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

John Deskins, Jr., et al.
14471 Pease Road
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DESKINS, JOHN Jr. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.94800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
459.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
459 
Lot Square Ft.
41310 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 