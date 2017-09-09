Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 7, 2017
Case Number
15239
Amount
$2,948.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Evergreen Castles, LLC
3240 S. White Rd.
San Jose California 95148
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DAMI MEDIA, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 