Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
15268
Amount
$6,583.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Timothy B. Williams Properties, LLC, et al.
3459 W. 17 Street
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3868 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
51077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4837 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
900
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
900
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
900
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
900
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
900
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
979
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1334
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
979
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1334
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
734
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 