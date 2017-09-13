Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 15275
- Amount
- $360.39
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Robert H. Burton, et al.
4666 Derbyshire Dr.
Cleveland, OH 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 1F
- Zoning Use
- 1F-5
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 1340
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- FULL SVC GAS STATION
- Neighborhood
- 27079
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 126.60
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4600
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1958
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- ENL
- Floor Area
- 1340
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 5
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 216
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 1340
- Use Description
- SVC-STATION
- Description
- 1ST