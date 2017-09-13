Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
15284
Amount
$3,612.39
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Darby Fields Investments, Inc.
50 Public Sq., #620
Cleveland, OH 44113
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
1F 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3080 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NURSING HOME 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
276.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7700 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1911
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1472
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1544
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1472
Use Description
CONVALESENT HOSPITAL
Description
1ST
Area
1472
Use Description
CONVALESENT HOSPITAL
Description
2ND
Area
736
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 