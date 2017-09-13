Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 11, 2017
Case Number
15288
Amount
$2,952.85
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Woodrow J. Rollins, et al.
P. O. Box 18151
Cleveland, OH 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ROLLINS, WOODROW J. & ROLLINS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
152.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
152 
Lot Square Ft.
4794 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 