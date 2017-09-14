Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
15298
Amount
$1,365.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Shirley I. Greer, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GREER, SHIRLEY I. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
41.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
3690 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 