Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
15300
Amount
$1,507.71
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Zena Williams, et al.
27490 Brush Ave., Apt. 202H
Euclid Ohio 44132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILLIAMS, ZENA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
34.90 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
4830 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 