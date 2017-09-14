Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 7, 2017
Case Number
885565
Amount
$1,350.61
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Billy James Garrett, et al.
14620 Terrace Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GARRETT, BILLY JAMES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
4000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 