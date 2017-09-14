Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 885602
- Amount
- $1,893.78
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Bank of America, NA, et al.
100 North Tryon Street, Ste. 170Charlotte North Carolina 28202
