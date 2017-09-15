Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 13, 2017
Case Number
15305
Amount
$4,330.74
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Lieutenant Echols, et al.
P. O. Box 1970
Cleveland, OH 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5916 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
43.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4890 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
845
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2958
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
28
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2958
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2958
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2958
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 