Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 15316
- Amount
- $125.37
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Nice Look Property Preservation & Rehab, LLC
598 E. 109th StreetCleveland Ohio 44108
