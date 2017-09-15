Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 885639
- Amount
- $34,912.15
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Nathan Reed, et al.
5 N. Arlington RoadAkron Ohio 44305
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- U3
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 28073
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.08700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 45.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3800
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV