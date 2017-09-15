Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 885669
- Amount
- $67,832.37
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ditech Financial, LLC, etc.
2100 E. Elliot Rd., Building 94 Ms
Tempe, AZ 85284
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Ramona Wilson, etc., et al.
1432 East 86th StreetCleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- R
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- Acreage
- 0.12300
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 134
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5360
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 550
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 881
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 881
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 881
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 881
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 0
- Use Description
- Description