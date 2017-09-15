Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
885669
Amount
$67,832.37
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ditech Financial, LLC, etc.
2100 E. Elliot Rd., Building 94 Ms
Tempe, AZ 85284

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Ramona Wilson, etc., et al.
1432 East 86th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
134 
Lot Square Ft.
5360 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
550
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
881
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
881
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
881
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
881
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
0
Use Description
Description
 