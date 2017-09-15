Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 8, 2017
Case Number
885692
Amount
$78,254.93
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Jamika T. Love Jones, etc., et al.
16312 Helmsdale Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
4240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 