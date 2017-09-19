Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 15, 2017
Case Number
15335
Amount
$10,818.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Tabitha Crosby, et al.
8306 Mills Dr., #243
Miami Florida 33183
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Crosby, Tabitha & Isaiah 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
177.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
177 
Lot Square Ft.
8319 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 