Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 885784
- Amount
- $6,811.48
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Gracie Investment I, LLC, et al.
16201 SaranacCleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- GRACIE INVESTMENTS I LLC
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 5765
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- AUTO REPAIR GARAGE
- Neighborhood
- 22072
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.30900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 134.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 13450
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1946
- Effective Age
- 1960
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 616
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 616
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 616
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1946
- Effective Age
- 1960
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 4533
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 3
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 4533
- Use Description
- COMM SERVICE GARAGE
- Description
- 1ST