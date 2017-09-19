Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 12, 2017
Case Number
885784
Amount
$6,811.48
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gracie Investment I, LLC, et al.
16201 Saranac
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GRACIE INVESTMENTS I LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5765 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
22072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.30900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
134.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
13450 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
616
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
616
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
616
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
4533
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
4533
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 