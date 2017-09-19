Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 885826
- Amount
- $190,050.14
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Brett N. Jones, et al.
17720 Scottsdale Blvd.Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
