Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 15353
- Amount
- $2,759.89
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Donna H Dunik, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
