Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886021
Amount
$1,658.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James Williams, et al.
5220 Henry Street
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BELL, TAMIKA HAWKINS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
129.00 
Legal Frontage
32.80 
Average Depth
129 
Lot Square Ft.
4257 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
600
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1919
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1548
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1548
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1461
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 