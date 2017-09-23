Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 886037
- Amount
- $1,837.22
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Clarence J. Reynolds Jr., et al.
1248 East 60th St.Cleveland Ohio 44103
About your information and the public record.