Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886037
Amount
$1,837.22
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Clarence J. Reynolds Jr., et al.
1248 East 60th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REYNOLDS, CLARENCE J. JR. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
7500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 