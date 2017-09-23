Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 18, 2017
Case Number
886043
Amount
$28,561.42
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Durham Construction Trade Institute, et al.
1361 East Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
20903 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.59700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
1.00 
Legal Frontage
97.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
25996 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2553
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2553
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2553
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
1ST
Area
2553
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
2553
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1974
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
1974
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1974
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2324
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2324
Use Description
GENERAL HOSPITAL
Description
1ST
Area
2324
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
2324
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
 