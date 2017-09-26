Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 22, 2017
Case Number
15384
Amount
$1,575.94
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Chicago Group, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 22436
Beachwood, OH 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHICAGO GROUP LLC, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
159.60 
Legal Frontage
31.00 
Average Depth
159 
Lot Square Ft.
4960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 