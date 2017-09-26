Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 22, 2017
Case Number
15385
Amount
$1,628.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Delois C. Jones, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
112.40 
Legal Frontage
44.30 
Average Depth
112 
Lot Square Ft.
4978 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 