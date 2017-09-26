Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 19, 2017
Case Number
886130
Amount
$1,252.26
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Schornstein Holdings, LLC, et al.
13735 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44135
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MEINARSCH HOLDING CO., LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1920 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
51077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5306 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
960
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
960
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
960
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
960
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
960
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 