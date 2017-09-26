Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 19, 2017
Case Number
886134
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Woods Cove III, LLC
P. O. Box 7055
Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Plaintiff's Attorney

Austin Burwell Barnes III
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

1459 West 112, Inc., et al.
2189 Professor Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
1459 WEST 112 INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4364 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
51174 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
546
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2182
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
20
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2182
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
2182
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2182
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 