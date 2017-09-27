Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 20, 2017
Case Number
886163
Amount
$1,867.29
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Pratt Properties, LLC, et al.
75 Public Square, Ste. 630
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
POWELL QUARLES JR. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
1F 
Zoning Use
1F-5 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4324 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1081
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2162
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2162
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2162
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2162
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 