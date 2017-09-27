Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 886182
- Amount
- $1,504.94
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Terry Mitchell, et al.
16405 Euclid Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 22073
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.06900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 26.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3008
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV