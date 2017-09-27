Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 20, 2017
Case Number
886218
Amount
$3,845.47
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Adnan Cakaloglu, et al.
486 E. 85th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
USED CAR SALES 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9017 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 