Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 886222
- Amount
- $53,046.81
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Arlena Dixon, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
