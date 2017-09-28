Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
15415
Amount
$2,944.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Mike Bugarcic, et al.
3434 East 51st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1924
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1924
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1924
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1924
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1924
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
807
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1218
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1218
Use Description
Description
BMT
Area
1218
Use Description
Description
1ST
Area
0
Use Description
Description
2ND
 