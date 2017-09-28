Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 886238
- Amount
- $193,268.63
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Angela Marie Wesley, et al.
312 East 215th StreetEuclid Ohio 44123
