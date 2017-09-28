Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 21, 2017
Case Number
886274
Amount
$63,413.93
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Huntington National Bank
2361 Morse Rd.
Columbus Ohio 43229

Plaintiff's Attorney

Wade Travis Doerr
Niekamp, Weisensell, et al. LLP
The Nantucket Building, Third
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

Alton T.M., LLC, et al.
6118 Woodland Ave., #4
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PECK, MELVENE TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
VAC INDUSTRIAL LAND 
Neighborhood
27040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 