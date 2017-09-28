Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 886274
- Amount
- $63,413.93
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Huntington National Bank
2361 Morse Rd.Columbus Ohio 43229
Plaintiff's Attorney
Niekamp, Weisensell, et al. LLP
The Nantucket Building, Third
Akron OH 44308
Defendant
Alton T.M., LLC, et al.
6118 Woodland Ave., #4Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- PECK, MELVENE TRUSTEE
- Class
- I
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- VAC INDUSTRIAL LAND
- Neighborhood
- 27040
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.07200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 30.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3150
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV