Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
15424
Amount
$472.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

J&J Properties Co., et al.
5001 Mayfield Rd., #301
Lyndhurst Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3168 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 