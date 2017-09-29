Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
15425
Amount
$3,778.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Youth Enrichment Services, Inc., et al.
2024 West 103rd
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
20128 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
22070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.38600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
120.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1945
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
21175
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
2905
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
21175
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
3473
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 