Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 28, 2017
Case Number
15430
Amount
$680.43
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Bridgepoint Ventures Group, LLC
20900 Ne 30th Ave., Ste. 1010
Aventura Florida 33180
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROWN, BETSY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
4960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 