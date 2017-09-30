Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 28, 2017
Case Number
15436
Amount
$4,818.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Nathaniel N Hullum Sr., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HULLUM, RICHARD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.21200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
185.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
185 
Lot Square Ft.
9250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 