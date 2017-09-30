Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 25, 2017
Case Number
886376
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co.
200 St. Charles Ave.
New Orleans Louisiana 70130

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Joseph Rutter
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
222 S Main St
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

Nancy R. Jones, et al.
3689 Lynnfield Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JONES, BENAUD A.L. & NANCY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5472 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
33080 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7700 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
912
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1952
Effective Age
1965
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1824
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
18
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
60
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1824
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1824
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
1824
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
UPP
 