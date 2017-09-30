Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 886376
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co.
200 St. Charles Ave.New Orleans Louisiana 70130
Plaintiff's Attorney
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
222 S Main St
Akron OH 44308
Defendant
Nancy R. Jones, et al.
3689 Lynnfield RoadShaker Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- JONES, BENAUD A.L. & NANCY
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 3
- 2 Bedroom
- 3
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 6
- Zoning Code
- MF-2
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 5472
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 33080
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.17700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 55.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 7700
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 912
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1952
- Effective Age
- 1965
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1824
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 18
- Living Units
- 6
- Single Fixtures
- 6
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 60
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1824
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1824
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 1824
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- UPP