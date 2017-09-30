Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 25, 2017
Case Number
886396
Amount
$180.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

21st Mortgage Corporation, etc.
Three N. High Street
New Albany Ohio 43054
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CUIKSA, MARY E. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
4500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 