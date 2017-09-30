Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 886410
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
REI Holdings, LLC
2912 Executive Parkway Ste. 120Lehi Utah 84043
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
American Asset Holdings, LLC, et al.
10418 Meech Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- I
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 9
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3444
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- CONTRACT/ CONST SVCS
- Neighborhood
- 27005
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.42200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 121.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 18373
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- S
- Date Built
- 1960
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- B/M
- Floor Area
- 966
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 5
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 483
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 966
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1960
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 4346
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 3
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 21
Building Use
- Area
- 4346
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 1ST