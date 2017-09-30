Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 25, 2017
Case Number
886410
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
REI Holdings, LLC
2912 Executive Parkway Ste. 120
Lehi Utah 84043

Plaintiff's Attorney

Andrew Michael Tomko
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

American Asset Holdings, LLC, et al.
10418 Meech Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3444 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
CONTRACT/ CONST SVCS 
Neighborhood
27005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.42200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
121.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
18373 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
S
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
B/M
Floor Area
966
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
483
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
966
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
4346
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
21

Building Use

Area
4346
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 