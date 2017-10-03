Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
886455
Amount
$1,975.26
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Forcina, Inc., et al.
15755 Broadway
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1689 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
USED CAR SALES 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
5417.00 
Legal Frontage
60.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5417 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1948
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1689
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
80
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
1689
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 