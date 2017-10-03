Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 886487
- Amount
- $70,489.29
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Jennifer M. Durdella, et al.
7431 Serio Dr.Independence Ohio 44131
