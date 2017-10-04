Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 2, 2017
Case Number
15467
Amount
$8,669.48
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lamont Stewart, et al.
880 East 144th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
5628 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
85.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7990 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
704
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
1969
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2814
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2814
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2814
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 