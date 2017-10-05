Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 3, 2017
Case Number
15480
Amount
$340.44
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mario C. Leone
8311 Marlborough Ave.
Parma Ohio 44129
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PS 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LS 
 