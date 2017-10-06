Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 4, 2017
Case Number
15497
Amount
$1,295.11
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

A.H. Investment Properties, LLC, et al.
609 Marsol Rd., #302
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
A.H. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
153.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
153 
Lot Square Ft.
6885 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 